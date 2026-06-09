FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms

India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Fitna Al Hindustan Tag

India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Fitna Al Hindustan Tag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

HomeIndia

INDIA

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade

Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister on June 10, Wednesday as BJP led NDA government completes 12 years at the Centre. With this, Modi will make a new record as the longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade
Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms by NDA
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister on June 10, Wednesday as BJP led NDA government completes 12 years at the Centre. With this, Modi will make a new record as the longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India. On this occasion, several BJP leaders congratulated him and hailed his leadership as progressive and growth-oriented for India’s economy and development.  

Among the various initiatives the Modi-led government took during the last 12 years that are most highlighted and hailed are technological transformations. Both critics and supporters have acknowledged PM Modi’s reform measures that are modern technology oriented like social media, online payments app, and his government’s digital push.  

Among these measures are:  

Online payment 

According to the government, India’s share in global real-time payment transactions is 49%, making it nearly half of the total.   

-Nearly 2,300 crore UPI transactions  

worth approximately Rs 30 lakh  

crore were recorded in March 2026 alone.  

-Online payment cuts the hassle of carrying cash 

-Users can manage bank accounts seamlessly  

via mobile apps 

-From street vendors to mega  

malls: UPI is used everywhere 

 

Internet accessibility 

-As per government’s records, 5G services are available in 99.9% of districts, covering 85% of the country’s population.  

-103 crore internet connections up to December 2025, there were 25+ crore in 2014, increase of 4 times 

-India is now the world’s 2nd largest 5G market, right behind China 

 

Cyber Swachhta Kendra is securing 98% of the digital population by,  

-Building a safe, trusted and accountable cyberspace 

-Shielding people against rising cyber threats 

 

India in Space 

ISRO’s Achievements 

-35 foreign satellites launched from the 1990s to 2014, and now 399 foreign satellites have been launched.  

Farmers have also been connected to the digital space as: 

-More than 9 crore farmer IDs have been created 

-Farmers have easy access to agri-loans, subsidies, and crop insurance 

-Their bank accounts linked with Aadhaar which simplifies financial transaction 

 

Govt apps 

My gov: 

-More than six crore users on MyGov website 

-The app boosted citizen participation in governance 

-It has made it easier than ever to connect with the government 

DigiLocker 

-More than 950 crore documents have been issued on DigiLocker and over 69 crore users have been connected through DigiLocker 

-The app has made documents more secure and fully digitalized 

-Made it easy to store personal documents like PAN, Aadhaar, Driving License, RC, etc. in DigiLocker 

Modi government’s legacy of Digital India under which it has created a massive digital public infrastructure and other tech-oriented reforms which have reshaped India’s modern economy. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Modi govt 12 years: Paresh Rawal calls it 'God's special blessing for our country'
Modi govt 12 years: Paresh Rawal calls it 'God's special blessing for India'
CID at Mamata Banerjee's residence: Was TMC leader ever arrested? Know about her journey from being 'Agni Kanya' to deserted politician
CID at Mamata Banerjee's residence: Was TMC leader ever arrested?
Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade
Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms
Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral; Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan also spotted
Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral
India condemns deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK: 'Hope international community will hold Pakistan accountable'
India slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement