Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade

Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister on June 10, Wednesday as BJP led NDA government completes 12 years at the Centre. With this, Modi will make a new record as the longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India.

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms by NDA

Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister on June 10, Wednesday as BJP led NDA government completes 12 years at the Centre. With this, Modi will make a new record as the longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India. On this occasion, several BJP leaders congratulated him and hailed his leadership as progressive and growth-oriented for India’s economy and development.

Among the various initiatives the Modi-led government took during the last 12 years that are most highlighted and hailed are technological transformations. Both critics and supporters have acknowledged PM Modi’s reform measures that are modern technology oriented like social media, online payments app, and his government’s digital push.

Among these measures are:

Online payment

According to the government, India’s share in global real-time payment transactions is 49%, making it nearly half of the total.

-Nearly 2,300 crore UPI transactions

worth approximately Rs 30 lakh

crore were recorded in March 2026 alone.

-Online payment cuts the hassle of carrying cash

-Users can manage bank accounts seamlessly

via mobile apps

-From street vendors to mega

malls: UPI is used everywhere

Internet accessibility

-As per government’s records, 5G services are available in 99.9% of districts, covering 85% of the country’s population.

-103 crore internet connections up to December 2025, there were 25+ crore in 2014, increase of 4 times

-India is now the world’s 2nd largest 5G market, right behind China

Cyber Swachhta Kendra is securing 98% of the digital population by,

-Building a safe, trusted and accountable cyberspace

-Shielding people against rising cyber threats

India in Space

ISRO’s Achievements

-35 foreign satellites launched from the 1990s to 2014, and now 399 foreign satellites have been launched.

Farmers have also been connected to the digital space as:

-More than 9 crore farmer IDs have been created

-Farmers have easy access to agri-loans, subsidies, and crop insurance

-Their bank accounts linked with Aadhaar which simplifies financial transaction

Govt apps

My gov:

-More than six crore users on MyGov website

-The app boosted citizen participation in governance

-It has made it easier than ever to connect with the government

DigiLocker

-More than 950 crore documents have been issued on DigiLocker and over 69 crore users have been connected through DigiLocker

-The app has made documents more secure and fully digitalized

-Made it easy to store personal documents like PAN, Aadhaar, Driving License, RC, etc. in DigiLocker

Modi government’s legacy of Digital India under which it has created a massive digital public infrastructure and other tech-oriented reforms which have reshaped India’s modern economy.