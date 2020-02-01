Modi govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amidst countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the country, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated on Saturday that the Modi government is willing to talk to the anti-CAA protestors of Shaheen Bagh only if a request is made in a 'structured form.'

"Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA," Prasad tweeted.

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have pounded upon the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh. The ongoing protests in the area found mention in the Home Minister's speech as he blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Moreover, another BJP MP Parvesh Verma courted controversy by alleging that the protestors sitting in Shaheen Bagh will "enter homes...rape and kill", adding that the alleged crisis can only be averted by electing the BJP to power in the national capital.

In South-East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women have been sitting on protest against CAA since December 15 last year.The protest there has entered the second month with agitation being led by women of the locality and nearby areas.

Inspired by the protests in the area, similar demonstrations led by women have cropped up in various parts of the country.