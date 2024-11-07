The Anti-Terror conference has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, 'whole of the government' approach.

Ahead of the two-day Anti-Terror Conference which is to be held on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to building a terror-free India with its zero policy tolerance on terror.

Taking to social media X, Shah wrote in a post "The Modi govt is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance. The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow."

The Anti-Terror conference has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, 'whole of the government' approach.The event will be hosted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and aims to shape future counter-terrorism policies and strategies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pointed out in a statement.

The conference will bring together senior police officials, central agency officers, and experts from law, forensics, and technology to discuss crucial issues such as legal frameworks for counter-terrorism, prosecution challenges, and the role of emerging technologies.

The discussions will also address international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terrorist networks operating across India.

"The key focus of the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of 'whole of the government approach'," stated the MHA.

"The meeting also aimed at presenting substantive inputs for future policy formulation. The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystem in various counter-terrorism theatres across India," it added.

The conference will be attended by senior police officers from states and Union Territories, officers from Central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter-terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)