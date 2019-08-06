Modi govt has no intention to remove Article 371: Amit Shah promises northeastern states

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised that the government does not have any intention to remove or amend Article 371 of the Constitution which gives certain special rights to some states.

His assurance came during the debate on Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave its nod to a resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K and also passed a bill bifurcating the state into union territories. The Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the bill on Monday.

During the debate, Congress MP Manish Tewari raised concerns of northeastern states regarding Article 371.

'Indian constitution does not have only Article 370. It also has Article 371 A to I. They provide special rights to Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Andhra, Sikkim etc," Tewari said.

Today when you're scrapping Article 370, what message are you sending to these states, he asked.

"Article 371 is in no way comparable to Article 370. There is nothing that promotes separatism in any clause of Art 371," Shah said.

"Modi govt has no intention to remove Article 371 which gives certain special rights to some Northeast states," Shah further said.

While 371 has special provision with respect to the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Article 371A to Article 371J gives special rights to northeastern states, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka.

For example, Article 371A states that no Act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Nagas, Naga customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources, shall apply to the State of Nagaland unless the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland decides by a resolution.

Apprehensions rose from several quarters in northeastern states that a similar action against the special provisions can be taken.