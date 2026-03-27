Modi govt cuts additional excise duty on petrol, diesel amid US-Iran war; Know what does this mean for you? Check new rates

India has revised fuel excise duties, cutting special additional duty on petrol to zero and setting Rs 3 per litre on diesel under one category.

The Government of India has announced a revision in special additional excise duties on key fuels, bringing relief particularly for petrol consumers. As per a notification issued through the official Gazette, the duty on motor spirit (petrol) has been reduced to zero with immediate effect. This move effectively removes the special additional excise burden on petrol, signalling an effort to ease cost pressures.