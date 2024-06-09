Modi govt 3.0: Check full list of Cabinet ministers who took oath today

On this historic day, 72 leaders will be sworn in to join the Modi 3.0 government.

Narendra Modi, the BJP leader, took the oath of office as India's Prime Minister for the third time Today. This is significant since no Prime Minister, except Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, has returned for a third term. On this historic day, 72 leaders will be sworn in to join the Modi 3.0 government. Thirty Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and thirty-six Ministers of State will make up the new Cabinet.

Here's the full list of cabinet ministers