Modi govt 3.0: Check full list of Cabinet ministers who took oath today

On this historic day, 72 leaders will be sworn in to join the Modi 3.0 government.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Modi govt 3.0: Check full list of Cabinet ministers who took oath today
Narendra Modi, the BJP leader, took the oath of office as India's Prime Minister for the third time Today. This is significant since no Prime Minister, except Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, has returned for a third term. On this historic day, 72 leaders will be sworn in to join the Modi 3.0 government. Thirty Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and thirty-six Ministers of State will make up the new Cabinet.

Here's the full list of cabinet ministers

  1. Amit Shah
  2. Rajnath Singh
  3. Nitin Gadkari
  4. Nirmala Sitaraman
  5. Piyush Goyal
  6. Hardeep Singh Puri
  7. Parlhad Joshi
  8. Arjun Meghawal
  9. Bhupendra Yadav
  10. Suresh Gopi
  11. H.D Kumaraswamy
  12. Sarbananda Sonowal
  13. Ram Mohan Naidu
  14. Pemmasani Chandrashekhar
  15. Ramdas Athawale
  16. Gajendra Shekhawat
  17. Ramnath Thakur
  18. Rajiv Rajan Singh
  19. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  20. S. Jaishankar
  21. Shivraj Singh Chouchan
  22. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  23. Chirag Paswan
  24. Jitan Ram Manjhi
  25. Dharamendra Pradhan
  26. Mansukh Mandviya
  27. Kiren Rijiju
  28. G. Kishen Reddy
  29.  
