Modi Govt 2.0: Parliament session from June 17-July 26; Union Budget on July 5

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeIndia

India

Modi Govt 2.0: Parliament session from June 17-July 26; Union Budget on July 5

The dates of the session were decided in the first cabinet meeting of the Narendra Modi government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 11:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

The dates of the session were decided in the first cabinet meeting of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Javadekar said the first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19.

The President's address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20, he said.

The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The session will have a total of 30 sittings.

It will be the first budget of the Modi government in its second term and will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Apple may soon stop offering support on social media platforms

Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Nayanthara, Priyanka, Samantha, Aishwarya, Deepika

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

Centre reduces domestic LPG gas cylinder price by Rs 200 for all users

Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed gives humorous reply after journalist calls him 'Chacha' and Babar Azam 'Bhatija'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE