It has been 12 years since BJP led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014. In his last two terms and his first decade as PM, Modi government introduced various reform measures and particularly made strides in ease of doing business.

Modi govt 12 years: From startups to digital governance, PM’s ease-of-doing-business push

It has been 12 years since BJP led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014. Since then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed his two tenures and is serving his third term. Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister on June 10, Wednesday. In his last two terms and his first decade as PM, Modi government introduced various reform measures and particularly made strides in ease of doing business.

Whether it is employment sector or business growth, the BJP government has made efforts in achieving ease of doing business. Some of the factors, according to ruling party, in terms of business, employment and more are:

Startups and jobs

-2.2lakh registered startups, more than 23 lakh jobs provided

-Expanding new jobs and premium career avenues for youth

- Opening doors to tech and startup horizons for youth beyond metro cities

-Fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and the passion to launch independent ventures

-Shifting toward an innovation-backed economy, redesigning lifestyles and professional workspaces

-80% fee reduction on patent filing for startups, MSMEs, and academia

FDI in manufacturing

- Expansion of factories and industries created greater employment opportunities

-Products such as mobile phones, electronics and automobiles became more accessible and affordable

-New employment opportunities emerged for women in the manufacturing sector

-Growth of industries benefited local trade, transportation and service sectors

Global Innovation Index

-Digital services became easier, faster and more accessible

-Increased opportunities for startup-and innovation-driven employment

-Expansion of digital payments, e-governance and digital platforms

-Greater interest among youth in research, entrepreneurship and technical skills

Toll time reduced

-Reduced waiting time at toll plazas, resulting in faster travel

-Lower fuel consumption as vehicles no longer need to stop and restart frequently

-Increased digital transactions in toll payments, enhancing transparency

-Made road transport more modern, efficient and convenient

Faster ITR Processing

-Quicker tax refunds improved cash availability for taxpayers

-Increased trust in the tax system and better compliance

-Reduced financial stress, particularly benefiting the middle class

-Improved efficiency and transparency in the Income Tax Department

-Rapid expansion of financial services to rural and underserved populations

-Digital identity reduced fraud and the use of fake documents

-Significant time savings, as KYC processes that were once expensive and time-consuming are now completed instantly

-Government subsidies now reach eligible beneficiaries faster through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)