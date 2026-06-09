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Modi govt's 12 years: Building world-class infrastructure in India

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Modi govt's 12 years: Building world-class infrastructure in India

From road to rail network, the government has prioritised boosting the country's infrastructure over the last 12 years. As the Modi government completes 12 years in office, let's take a look at India's current infrastructure position.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

Modi govt's 12 years: Building world-class infrastructure in India
A glimpse of India’s first bullet train project (Photo: ANI).
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One of the key commitments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has been building world-class infrastructure in India. From road to rail network, the government has prioritised boosting the country's infrastructure over the last 12 years. As the Modi government completes 12 years in office, let's take a look at India's current infrastructure position.

64 lakh km road network
The second-largest in the world
Better roads are not just concrete, but a strong backbone of the economy
An expanded road network makes travel smooth and easy
Boosts investment, industries, and new opportunities

1155 km metro rail network
Following China and USA, India’s network surpasses 1,000 km
Metro rail has significantly accelerated daily commuting speeds
Safe travel in a pollution-free environment
Freedom from the hassle of getting stuck in traffic jams
Transformed the entire landscape of urban transportation

99.6% electrification of broad-gauge rail network
One of the most highly electrified railway networks in the world; significantly boosted train speeds 
A cornerstone of the nation’s sustainable transportation and economic growth strategy 
Reduces carbon emissions and strengthens the commitment toward the ‘Net Zero' goal 

741 cr passengers served by Railways in 2025-26 
National capacity enhanced with premium train services such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Tejas
Getting tickets has now become easier

India’s installed power capacity reached 530+ GW 
India is now seamlessly meeting its peak electricity demand of 256 GW without any shortages 
Significant reduction in power outages 
Increased share of renewable energy

DISCOMs post a profit of Rs 2700+ crore in 2024-25 for first time
Removal of overhead open wires and technology integration have curbed electricity theft and leakage

A glimpse of India’s first bullet train
The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project is under construction 
The project covers Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Foundation work completed at 8 of 12 stations 
All civil works, including river bridges, completed on the 97-km Surat–Vapi section 
Nearly 5 km of the approximately 21-km undersea tunnel has been completed

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