Modi govt's 12 years: Building world-class infrastructure in India

From road to rail network, the government has prioritised boosting the country's infrastructure over the last 12 years. As the Modi government completes 12 years in office, let's take a look at India's current infrastructure position.

One of the key commitments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has been building world-class infrastructure in India. From road to rail network, the government has prioritised boosting the country's infrastructure over the last 12 years. As the Modi government completes 12 years in office, let's take a look at India's current infrastructure position.

64 lakh km road network

The second-largest in the world

Better roads are not just concrete, but a strong backbone of the economy

An expanded road network makes travel smooth and easy

Boosts investment, industries, and new opportunities

1155 km metro rail network

Following China and USA, India’s network surpasses 1,000 km

Metro rail has significantly accelerated daily commuting speeds

Safe travel in a pollution-free environment

Freedom from the hassle of getting stuck in traffic jams

Transformed the entire landscape of urban transportation

99.6% electrification of broad-gauge rail network

One of the most highly electrified railway networks in the world; significantly boosted train speeds

A cornerstone of the nation’s sustainable transportation and economic growth strategy

Reduces carbon emissions and strengthens the commitment toward the ‘Net Zero' goal

741 cr passengers served by Railways in 2025-26

National capacity enhanced with premium train services such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Tejas

Getting tickets has now become easier

India’s installed power capacity reached 530+ GW

India is now seamlessly meeting its peak electricity demand of 256 GW without any shortages

Significant reduction in power outages

Increased share of renewable energy

DISCOMs post a profit of Rs 2700+ crore in 2024-25 for first time

Removal of overhead open wires and technology integration have curbed electricity theft and leakage

A glimpse of India’s first bullet train

The 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project is under construction

The project covers Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Foundation work completed at 8 of 12 stations

All civil works, including river bridges, completed on the 97-km Surat–Vapi section

Nearly 5 km of the approximately 21-km undersea tunnel has been completed