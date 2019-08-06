Modi government prepares for massive infrastructure push in Jammu and Kashmir

The Narendra Modi government is expected to fast track a whole range of infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering economic development in Jammu and Kashmir. The PMO has asked all ministries to start new projects and expedite those that are already underway, sources have told Zee Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may announce some of these infrastructure projects as part his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, sources said. The PMO has also sought detailed reports from the ministries on all infrastructure projects that are being implemented.

The spike in attention to the region's infrastructure comes as the Centre has acquired an unprecedented level of control over the governance of Jammu and Kashmir. Its status as a Union Territory has put a vast majority of sectors in the control of the Centre, and it would no longer have to take the route of announcing massive packages and wait for the state government to implement them.

Sources say the Modi government is looking to boost to economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir through massive investment in infrastructure projects. The region - home to some of the highest mountains in the world - has an infrastructure deficit that comes under further strain the harsh winters.

The large projects that could be announced soon are likely to include highways, railways, food parks and tourism-related infrastructure.

Sources in the Railways Ministry have told Zee Media that they have received instructions to expedite all projects are currently under construction. All the projects that are underway are reportedly being monitored directly by the PMO. The Railways Ministry has also been asked to submit weekly reports on the progress of its projects to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam.

Among the key railway projects that are presently under construction in Jammu and Kashmir are the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and the 111-km Katra-Banihal railway link, both of which could also have strategic and military implications.

Apart from the rail projects, there are 17 major road development projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir, of which Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari identified five as key while speaking in the Lok Sabha recently.