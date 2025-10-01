Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

In the wake of unrest in Ladakh and Pahalgam terror attack in recent few moths, India has been on high alert. The recent development in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh has been a major concern. The government has now decided to take a big step. What has Modi government decided?

In the wake of unrest in Ladakh and Pahalgam terror attack in recent few moths, India has been on high alert. The recent development in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh has been a major concern. The government has now decided to take a big step. The Central government is considering the revival of the Border Wing Home Guards (BWHG) scheme, to strengthen security along the borders, by appointing local people on a temporary basis to maintain the surveillance on the borders.

Indian borders of Ladakh, Kashmir touch China and Pakistan. India has long-standing disputes with both nations on these borders.

What is Border Wing Home Guards (BWHG)?

The Border Wing Home Guards (BWHG) BWHG scheme was originally introduced in the late 1970s. However, it was later discontinued due to financial disagreements between state police and central forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs is now working on a plan to reintroduce the scheme, with the Centre likely to serve as the nodal authority coordinating between state and central agencies.

Why is this step taken?

This move is to ensure active participation with border security forces along the China and Pakistan borders.The Home Guards will consist of local people who will act as the eyes and ears of border security forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF). These can provide real-time inputs for better surveillance. Earlier, due to failure in intelligence inputs, terrorists killed 26 tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Border Wing Home Guards will ensure that these terrorist activites can be avoided.

Indian borders

India shares a 3,488-kilometer border with China in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. India shares a 3,323-kilometer border with Pakistan in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. India's 4,096.7-kilometer border with Bangladesh extends across West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. The ITBP is deployed on the India-China border, while the BSF guards the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders. Currently, India follows the principle of "One Border, One Security Force."