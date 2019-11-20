Modi government is forcing farmers to commit suicides in Marathwada, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on the central government in an editorial published in their mouthpiece Saamana which claimed that the centre wasn't doing enough to address the plight of the farmers in the Marathwada region.

In the editorial, Shiv Sena blamed the government 's lack of concern and inefficiency for the worsening situation of the farmers in the region. The editorial pointed out that the rain-hit farmers of Marathwada committing suicides after being unable to repay their debts.

The editorial went on to highlight the statistics of the number of farmer suicides in the Marathwada region. According to the editorial, the farmers committed suicides in every district of Marathwada recording at least 68 cases of suicide between October 14 to November 19.

Within a span of around one month,12 farmers died in Nanded district, 4 in Hingoli, 3 in Dharashiv, 11 in Parbhani, 9 in Sambhaji Nagar, 7 in Latur, 6 in Jalna. Altogether, at least 746 farmers committed suicide in Marathwada alone in the past eleven months.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the editorial urged the Central government to take immediate steps to tackle the problem. For starters, the party urged the central government to compensate the farmers for the damage caused to their crops by natural calamity. It said if steps were not taken, there would be dire consequences for the farmers.

On Monday, during the first winter session of the Parliament, Shiv Sena MPs protested inside Parliament’s premises demanding unseasonal rains in Maharashtra be declared as a natural calamity. They also staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over the issue.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years was not accepted by the BJP.

After the bitter fallout between the two parties, Shiv Sena pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance with the ministers resigning from the Modi cabinet. The party's MPs were allotted seats in the opposition benches in the winter session of the parliament.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for an alliance government.

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

President's rule was imposed on Maharashtra after no party was able to form the government even 20 days after assembly election results which were declared on October 24.