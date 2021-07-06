Modi government creates a new Ministry of Co-operation to boost cooperative movement

Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, the Narendra Modi government has created a separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' to realise the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'.

The decision aims to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country and deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching the grassroots.

This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement. The cooperative-based economic development model is very relevant to the country where each member works with a spirit of responsibility.

The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership.

(With ANI inputs)