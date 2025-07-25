Modi government cracks down on ULLU, ALTT, Desiflix , other apps due to...

According to PTI, the bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih acknowledged that the petition raised a significant concern but emphasised that the matter fell under the purview of the executive or the legislature.

The Centre has banned several apps and websites for allegedly hosting vulgar, obscene and adult content. Among those identified in the crackdown are ALTBalaji, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite and Gulab App, officials said. The action is part of an ongoing effort to regulate digital platforms and prevent the circulation of explicit material online. The government has issued a notification directing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to them within India, according to Storyboard18.

What did the Supreme Court's April notice read?

In April this year, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and major digital platforms in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against the streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms. The notice was served to the Centre, Netflix, Amazon Prime, ULLU, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others.

According to PTI, the bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih acknowledged that the petition raised a significant concern but emphasised that the matter fell under the purview of the executive or the legislature.

"It's not our domain, you do something," the Supreme Court observed, as quoted by PTI.

Which apps have been banned?

Among the apps and websites identified were ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots app, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab app, Kangan app, Bull app, Jalva app, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul app, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix and Triflicks.

What are some of the alternative streaming apps?

If you're looking for alternative streaming apps with a wider range of content, here are some popular options:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Disney+ Hotstar

ZEE5

Sony LIV

MX Player

Hoichoi

These platforms offer a diverse selection of movies, web series, and shows across various genres and languages. You can explore their libraries to find content that aligns with your preferences.

Which apps were banned by the Indian government previously?

Earlier than the July 2025 ban on Ullu, ALTT, and other OTT platforms, the Indian government took several actions to restrict access to certain apps, especially those with links to China, including popular ones like TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, WeChat, and Club Factory. These bans were often based on concerns related to data security, national sovereignty, and the spread of content deemed illegal or harmful.

In September 2020, the government banned 118 more apps, including the popular gaming app PUBG Mobile and Baidu, China's largest search engine.