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Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge information of PM's education, AAP leader to pay cost

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal against a Rs 25,000 cost imposed in the case involving information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge information of PM's education, AAP leader to pay cost
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The Gujarat High Court has dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal against a Rs 25,000 cost imposed in the case related to the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree details.

The court observed that a political leader holding public office cannot use statutory proceedings to serve political interests.

“The manner in which the appellant responded to the CIC (Central Information Commission) in the proceedings against him and further pursued the matter by filling the written submissions speaks of itself and need no further comments or observations from us,” a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray said.

Court finds no reason to interfere with earlier order

Kejriwal had challenged a March 2023 order passed by a single judge of the Gujarat High Court. The earlier order had overturned a 2016 direction issued by the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had asked Gujarat University to provide information about Modi’s educational qualifications.

The division bench found no error in the earlier judgment and dismissed Kejriwal’s appeal. It also rejected his application seeking a stay, Live Law reported.

"In the totality of facts and circumstances of the present case no error in any of the submissions of the appellant herein can be found in the judgment impugned. The appeal stands dismissed accordingly with no further error as to costs. Civil application for stay is dismissed,” the division bench said, according to Live Law.

How the Modi degree case began

The matter dates back to 2016, when Kejriwal wrote to the CIC seeking the public disclosure of details about Modi’s educational qualifications.

Following the application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the CIC directed Gujarat University to provide the requested information.

Gujarat University subsequently approached the Gujarat High Court, through its registrar, challenging the Commission’s direction. In March 2023, a single judge set aside the CIC order, leading Kejriwal to file an appeal before the division bench.

University sought costs over RTI proceedings

During the proceedings, Gujarat University asked the High Court to impose costs on Kejriwal. The university argued that such a measure was needed to prevent the misuse of the RTI Act and to avoid officials spending working hours handling requests that, in its view, served no purpose under the law.

The division bench has now dismissed Kejriwal’s appeal against the earlier order.

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