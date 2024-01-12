‘Modi chosen by Lord Ram, I was just a…’ LK Advani on Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

‘Modi chosen by Lord Ram, I was just a…’ LK Advani on Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

The BJP veteran, who was at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation, also remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he is feeling his absence ahead of the grand consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 09:25 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya and it chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, BJP stalwart L K Advani has said in an article to be published in a special edition of the ‘Rashtra Dharma’ magazine next week.

In his article ‘Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti’, Advani referred to the ‘Rath Yatra’ he took out 33 years ago for Ram temple construction and said he believes the Ayodhya movement was the “most decisive and transformative event” in his political journey which allowed him to “re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself”.

The BJP veteran, who was at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation, also remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he is feeling his absence ahead of the grand consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Today the Rath Yatra completed 33 years. When we started the Rath Yatra on the morning of September 25, 1990, we did not know that the faith in Lord Ram with which we were starting this Yatra would take the form of a movement in the country,” a source quoted Advani as saying in his article.

In his article to be published in a special edition of the 76-year-old Hindi magazine ‘Rashtra Dharma’ on January 16, sources said Advani has noted that current prime minister Narendra Modi was with him throughout the Rath Yatra.

“He was not very famous then. But at that very time Lord Ram had chosen his devotee (Modi) to rebuild his temple,” a source quoted the BJP veteran as saying in his article.

“At that time I felt that destiny had decided that one day a grand temple of Shri Ram would definitely be built in Ayodhya,” Advani said, adding, “Well, now it’s only a matter of time”.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be organised on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, thousands of seers from across the country and other dignitaries have been invited for the ceremony. More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of “Pran Pratishtha (consecration)”.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrates the (Lord Ram’s idol at the) temple, he will represent every citizen of our India. I pray that this temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of Shri Ram,” Advani said.

“During the Rath Yatra, there were many experiences which influenced my life. Unknown people from remote villages would come to me overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the chariot. They would do ‘pranam’, chant Lord Ram’s name and leave.

“This was a message that there were many people who dreamt of the Ram temple… With the consecration of the temple on January 22, the suppressed desires of those villagers will also stand fulfilled,” he added.

According to the Vishva Hindu Parishad, 96-year-old Advani will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“He has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bringing this moment, building a grand Ram Lala temple and fulfilling his resolution,” a source said referring to Advani’s article for the magazine.

A copy of the special edition of the magazine with Advani’s article will be shared with all those who will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, sources added.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

    Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

    Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

    Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

    Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

    Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

    Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

    In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

    Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE