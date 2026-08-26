Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: 12 berths, one person-one role, performance, age and polls in focus?

Though the BJP has not reacted to the speculation, they are reportedly considering reshuffling with the party's one person-one role principle, ministers' Rajya Sabha terms, performance, age, electoral considerations and workload as key focus.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is geared up for a series of crucial assembly elections, and most importantly, the 2029 Lok Sabha battle, there are speculations about major Cabinet reshuffling in the Narendra Modi Government.

Modi cabinet reshuffling on cards?

Now that the BJP has a new national team headed by Nitin Nabin, the focus has shifted to a Union Council of Ministers, with younger leadership and electoral goals in focus, according to NDTV sources. The Council currently has 69 members, including the Prime Minister. Article 75(1A) of the Constitution permits a strength of 81.

Though the BJP has not reacted to the speculation, they are considering reshuffling with the party's one person-one role principle, ministers' Rajya Sabha terms, performance, age, electoral considerations and workload emerging as key factors. NDTV sources also point to some ministers dropping off on performance grounds.

While Dharmendra Pradhan and two ministers of state, George Kurien and Ravneet Singh Bittu, have already exited the Council of Ministers, ministers who have taken up organisational roles, including Harsh Malhotra, Pankaj Chaudhary and BJP treasurer Piyush Goyal, could reportedly be next.

Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma also face Rajya Sabha term deadlines. Sources said the reshuffle may bring in more younger leaders and women, while representation could be considered for states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh ahead of upcoming elections. Allies and potential new entrants, including the Shiv Sena, SAD and rebel MPs from the TMC and AAP, could also influence the reshuffle.

Another key factor is workload, as several ministers currently hold multiple portfolios, potentially prompting a redistribution of responsibilities. The report notes that several senior ministers are currently handling more than one portfolio. Piyush Goyal, who has been appointed the party’s national treasurer, is also currently the Union Commerce and Industry Minister. Harsh Malhotra’s appointment as Delhi BJP chief puts him in a similar position. He is currently a Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs. Pankaj Chaudhary has been made Uttar Pradesh BJP president, with him already serving as the Union Minister of State for Finance.

BJP's national team overhaul

Recently, the BJP announced a sweeping overhaul of its national team of office-bearers under party president Nitin Nabin, with party leaders describing the newly constituted team as a blend of administrative experience, youth, geographic diversity and social inclusion. A few days ago, PM Modi met the BJP's newly appointed national office-bearers team and advised them to stay connected with people and work towards further strengthening the organisation.

The reconstituted national team includes nearly 50 new office-bearers out of 65 names announced. The team draws representation from 23 states and Union territories.Every major faith finds representation, with one Sikh member, two Christian members, and one member each from the Muslim, Jain and Parsi communities. The team also are relatively young, with six office-bearers are below 40 years of age, 15 are in the 40-49 age group, and 21 fall in the 50-59 bracket. It includes three former chief ministers and 12 women.