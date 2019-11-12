Modi cabinet recommends President's rule in Maharashtra: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday in which Maharashtra situation was also discussed among other issues before leaving for two-day Brazil visit to attend the 11th BRICS summit.

Sources have revealed that Maharashtra Governor has recommended President's rule in the state, an option which Modi cabinet also discussed in the meeting.

PM Modi will be in Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend the 11th BRICS Summit whose theme is "economic growth for an innovative future".

This will be the sixth time when PM Modi will be attending the BRICS Summit. A high-profile business delegation from India is also expected to attend the summit.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation is also expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the government formation. NCP on Monday was invited by the Governor to stake the claim for the government formation as it is the third-largest party and has been allotted time till 8:30 pm tonight (Tuesday).

NCP-Congress leaders are yet to discuss the proposal of government formation with the Shiv Sena.

BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, while Sena claiming victory on 56, NCP grabbing 54 and Congress won 44 seats.

BJP-Sena fought the election as a pre-poll alliance but have been stuck over the 50-50 formula for government formation, with the latter demanding to rotate the chief ministers' post for 2.5 years each between the two parties.

Not having been able to reach any consensus, Sena is working on its plan B which is to form the government with NCP's and Congress support but no alliance has been yet formalised.

Shiv Sena failed to prove majority within the time limit given by Maharashtra Governor on Monday following which he (governor) invited NCP which is the third-largest party in Maharashtra election to stake claim to form the government.