Modi and Shah destroyed youth's future, dividing India: Rahul Gandhi

In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that both of them have destroyed the future of India's youth, adding that they can only be defeated by 'responding with love towards every Indian.'

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Gandhi said, "Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future.They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs & damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India & hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian."

The statement came shortly after PM Modi targeted opposition parties for spreading false information on the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and inciting the minorities and the poor.

Addressing a rally at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan, Modi said that the CAA was made during the Congress regime. "Where were the protesters then? We did not make it, nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it," he said.

Congress has openly supported the anti-CAA protests with the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi staging a two-hour-long sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Before that, she staged a four-hour-long 'symbolic protest' against police action on students of Jamia Milia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier this month, Congress leaders held a 'Bharat Bachao' rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on its 'divisive and disruptive' policies.