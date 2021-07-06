Modi 2.0's Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place tomorrow, to be 'youngest-ever'

The much-anticipated reshuffle of the Union Cabinet is expected to take place on July 8 at 6 pm, as per sources cited by Zee News.

A buzz regarding the reshuffle was going on for quite some time and it intensified following a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital.

This will be the first reshuffle in the second term of the Modi government. As per sources, OBC will have the highest representation in this reshuffle and over 25 new ministers belonging to the OBC category may find a place in the new cabinet. There is likely to be 10 ministers each belonging to SC and ST. The new cabinet will be formed in such a way that every state gets a chance to be represented.

As per the information, after the expansion of this cabinet, it will become the youngest cabinet in the history of India. It is being said that this time, many young faces will be given preference, due to which the average age of the cabinet will be greatly reduced. The participation of women in the new cabinet is also going to be the highest.

Sources say that professional, management, MBA, postgraduate youth are being included in the cabinet. Larger states will be given more share. Areas like Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Marathwada, Konkan will also get a share.

If political experts are to be believed, then Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) may be made a minister. Patel was a minister in the first term of the Modi government. Notably, BJP is eyeing the Kurmi vote bank and Anupriya has a good hold of the Kurmi vote bank in Eastern UP and Bundelkhand. She is an MP from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Another name that is being discussed is Praveen Nishad, son of Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad. Praveen Nishad is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar. Nishad Party has a good influence in the Gorakhpur region. BJP can also give place to Brahmin and OBC faces from UP.

Amidst the news of reshuffle, there's a lot of political activity in Bihar. On Tuesday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said in a press conference that his uncle Pashupati Paras cannot be made a minister from the LJP quota, adding that he will move court if this happens.

Paswan has written a letter to PM Modi, amid speculations that uncle Pashupati Paras will get a place in the Union Cabinet, asking that no one should be made a minister from the LJP quota.