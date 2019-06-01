Headlines

India

Modi 2.0: Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in first cabinet meeting, says PM

People first, people always. Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in the Cabinet, the first in this tenure, says PM Modi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 10:01 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said great decisions which will benefit the farmers, traders and small retailers were taken by the Cabinet on its first meet in the second tenure.

"People first, people always. Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in the Cabinet, the first in this tenure. Hardworking farmers and industrious traders will benefit greatly due to these decisions. The decisions will enhance the dignity and empowerment of several Indians," the tweet by PM Modi reads.

A photo shared along with the tweet also indicated that the Modi government 2.0 has fulfilled the promises it made during the campaign phase of the 2019 elections.

It mentions that the benefits of PM KISAN Yojana have now been extended to all 14.5 crore farmers of the country.

The revised Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will cover around two crores more farmers who were earlier left out, thus increasing the total number of beneficiaries to 14.5 crores from earlier 12.5 crores. A total of Rs 87,000 crore will be given to farmers according to the new Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new central sector scheme, namely, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana.

The promise to provide cover to small shopkeepers and traders whose turnover is below rupees 1.5 crores annually has also been fulfilled according to the tweet. 

