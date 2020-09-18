'Moderate risk' of flash flood in Karnataka, Goa for next 24 hours: CWC

The CWC has further informed that river Kagna at Malkhed in Kalaburagi, Karnataka is rising rapidly due to heavy rain in its catchment as well as releases from Bennithora Dam.

There is a 'moderate' risk of flash floods in the next 24 hours over some watersheds and neighborhoods of south Marathwada, adjoining north interior Karnataka, South Goa, adjoining coastal Karnataka subdivisions, according to the Central Water Commission official flood forecast.

"Moderate risk of flash flood for next 24 hours (valid till 1 pm, September 19) over some watersheds and neighbourhoods of south Marathwada, adjoining north interior Karnataka, South Goa, adjoining coastal Karnataka subdivisions," the organisation tweeted.

"This has led to the submergence of the road bridge at Malkhed," it added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala will experience heavy rains in the next 3 days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days," IMD stated.

(With ANI inputs)