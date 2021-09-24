Model to get Rs 2 crore compensation from Hotel ITC Maurya for haircut gone wrong

A haircut gone wrong for a model leading to a loss of many modelling assignments including a movie role has finally been compensated for her losses after three years. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has awarded a whopping compensation of Rs 2 crore to the woman model.

The compensation was given to the woman for wrong treatment and haircut given to her by staff at a salon in Delhi's Hotel ITC Maurya in 2018, which left her with little or almost no hair. Incidentally, the complainant was a model for hair products. The woman also stated that she had to undergo severe mental breakdown and self-esteem after the unfortunate incident.

A bench of Justice R K Agrawal and member S M Kantikar passed the order and directed the ITC to pay the amount to complainant Aashna Roy within eight weeks. The Judges observed that women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair.

ITC was fined for deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act and medical negligence in hair treatment as the model's scalp was burnt and still, there is allergy and itching due to fault of the staff. When the incident occurred, the complainant was supposed to complete modelling assignments mainly related to hair products. As per her, she also had bagged a movie role during that time.

The bench noted that the complainant had been a model for hair products because of her long hair. She has done modeling for VLCC and Pantene. But due to a haircut done against her instructions, she lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss.