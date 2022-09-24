'Model of fraud': Congress slams AAP over Delhi's education system

Headlines

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

Odisha Train Accident: What is Electronic Interlocking, which caused train tragedy?

Maruti Suzuki looks to enter premium car segment in India, launches 7 seater 'Invicto'

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

HomeIndia

automobile

'Model of fraud': Congress slams AAP over Delhi's education system

Sandeep Dikshit said that it is crucial to expose "so-called education model" of AAP in order to prevent its "bluff" from ruining education system.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, Congress took a dig at AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) saying that the education model being promoted by the Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is a "model of fraud" and that if it were to be adopted by other states, the entire system of public education would be "ruined."

Sandeep Dikshit, spokesperson for the Congress, stated that it is crucial to expose the "so-called education model" of the Aam Aadmi Party in order to prevent its "bluff" from ruining the education system now in place in other states.

The former MP argued, "This is not a model of education, but a model of fraud, a model of modelling. Dikshit further asserted that the entire educational system would be destroyed if Kejriwal's "so-called education model" was implemented in other states, using figures to support his claim. According to Dikshit, 64% of class 12 students in government institutions used to graduate when the Delhi Congress government was established in 1998.

READ | Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Angry locals set resort on fire, vandalise BJP MLA’s car

He said at a press conference at the AICC offices that 89 percent of the students passed in 2013–14, the final year in which Congress was in power. "Now 96 percent of children are passing. Which means that in the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit's government, there was a 25 per cent increase in those passing, while in the eight years of the Kejriwal government, only seven per cent increase was there in their numbers," Dikshit stated.

He asserted that under the Sheila Dikshit administration, the percentage of students passing the 10th grade rose from 34% to 90%, whereas under the Kejriwal administration, only 80% of kids are passing with difficulty. "In contrast to the Kejriwal government, the Congress government constructed 150 schools in Delhi. The fact that some rooms have been restored is being promoted," he claimed.

READ | Child porn menace: CBI launches ‘Operation Meghchakra’, massive crackdown across 20 states

"The Congress government and Sheila Dikshit ji never flaunted their work, never got articles written in foreign newspapers. The Congress government only focused on the development of Delhi," Dikshit said. Dikshit, the son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also said that in an RTI query it was asked how many jobs were given by the AAP government, and the reply was that only 440 jobs. Nowhere in the history of India there has been such a dysfunctional government, he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

Actress Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in connection with financial fraud case

India’s new Test jersey for West Indies tour draws netizens’ ire

'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE