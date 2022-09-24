'Model of fraud': Congress slams AAP over Delhi's education system

Sandeep Dikshit said that it is crucial to expose "so-called education model" of AAP in order to prevent its "bluff" from ruining education system.

On Saturday, Congress took a dig at AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) saying that the education model being promoted by the Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is a "model of fraud" and that if it were to be adopted by other states, the entire system of public education would be "ruined."

Sandeep Dikshit, spokesperson for the Congress, stated that it is crucial to expose the "so-called education model" of the Aam Aadmi Party in order to prevent its "bluff" from ruining the education system now in place in other states.

The former MP argued, "This is not a model of education, but a model of fraud, a model of modelling. Dikshit further asserted that the entire educational system would be destroyed if Kejriwal's "so-called education model" was implemented in other states, using figures to support his claim. According to Dikshit, 64% of class 12 students in government institutions used to graduate when the Delhi Congress government was established in 1998.

READ | Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Angry locals set resort on fire, vandalise BJP MLA’s car

He said at a press conference at the AICC offices that 89 percent of the students passed in 2013–14, the final year in which Congress was in power. "Now 96 percent of children are passing. Which means that in the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit's government, there was a 25 per cent increase in those passing, while in the eight years of the Kejriwal government, only seven per cent increase was there in their numbers," Dikshit stated.

He asserted that under the Sheila Dikshit administration, the percentage of students passing the 10th grade rose from 34% to 90%, whereas under the Kejriwal administration, only 80% of kids are passing with difficulty. "In contrast to the Kejriwal government, the Congress government constructed 150 schools in Delhi. The fact that some rooms have been restored is being promoted," he claimed.

READ | Child porn menace: CBI launches ‘Operation Meghchakra’, massive crackdown across 20 states

"The Congress government and Sheila Dikshit ji never flaunted their work, never got articles written in foreign newspapers. The Congress government only focused on the development of Delhi," Dikshit said. Dikshit, the son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also said that in an RTI query it was asked how many jobs were given by the AAP government, and the reply was that only 440 jobs. Nowhere in the history of India there has been such a dysfunctional government, he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)