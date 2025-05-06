Two weeks after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government will conduct the most extensive nationwide defence mock drills on May 7. The public will not have any inconvinience by these civil defence drills as they will be smoothly conducted.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir which killed more than 25 people, most of them tourists, in the valley, the Indian government will conduct the most extensive nationwide defence mock drills amid tensions with Pakistan and after nearly 54 years since the India-Pakistan war in 1971 that created Bangladesh. These mock drills are part of a preparation strategy in case a war or any emergency situation occurs.

The nationwide mock drills will take place on May 7, Wednesday, in 244 civil defence districts in states across countries. As the drills will take place, what is concerning is which services will be opened and what all will be closed. Regarding this, there has been no official announcement for which services will continue to operate and which not, most importantly, schools, colleges, and other institutions.

Will schools, banks and daily services be open?

No official announcement or circular has been issued by the government regarding opening or closing of schools/colleges and other institutions. But the update can take place at any time.

However, the Examination department of the University of Mumbai has issued a circular and has instructed all its affiliated institutes and colleges that all exams scheduled for May 7 will happen as scheduled and there is no change in the schedule of exams and all the colleges and institutes should note this.

Banks across India will most likely remain open and banking/financial operations would continue on May 7. No order has been passed that directs closure of banks.

Even when the whole nation has been asked to participate in the May 7 mock drills, the local authorities have ensured that working with civil defence agencies should not cause any panic or inconvenience to the general public and smooth functioning of the mock drills. However, commuters in some areas may face traffic jams, or derouting, and some blackouts.

Also, daily essential services like public transport, trains, buses, and flights, will continue to operate as per the schedule. Emergency services including hospitals, emergency response teams, and daily utilities will also operate as usual.