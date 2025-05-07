The nationwide mock drills were conducted to assess emergency preparedness and to evaluate local response capabilities to security challenges.

Civil defence mock drills were conducted in several cities following the success of Operation Sindoor conducted by India's Armed forces targeting terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The mock drills were conducted on the directive of the MHA as part of heightened security measures following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. The nationwide mock drills were conducted to assess emergency preparedness and to evaluate local response capabilities to security challenges.

In the evening, blackouts were also observed in several cities, including parts of Delhi and Mumbai. in the national capital, emergency preparedness exercises were conducted at key locations on Wednesday evening, including Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, ISBT area, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Office.

#WATCH | Lights turn back on at North Block and South Block following the blackout, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA. pic.twitter.com/wHHjdYHaEv — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night.

Pakistan's artillery firing since yesterday night on civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar and other border areas in Jammu and Kashmir has caused immense hardship to the locals, forcing people to flee their houses and has also damaged several residences. The locals are showing resilience and have expressed support for Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK has been targeted through precision strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

