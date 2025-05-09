Sirens are sounding in the national capital as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing escalations with Pakistan.

Sirens are sounding in the national capital as a part of mock drill exercise amid the ongoing escalations with Pakistan. Pertinent to note that the mock drill exercise is being conducted as a precautionary measure amid tensions with the neighbouring country.

It is conducted in order to review preparedness of the citizens' emergency response. Earlier yesterday, i.e., May 8, Pakistan attempted to launch missile strikes at Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. However, the attempts were successfully foiled by the Indian armed forces.

The incident follows the successful execution of India's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), destroying nine terror camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 innocent lives.

Here are the live updates:

Sirens sounded at Delhi's ITO region in the presence of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.