Mobile phones use banned in UP universities, colleges

Use of mobile phones in universities, colleges in Uttar Pradesh has been banned by the state's Directorate of Higher Education.

This move by the Directorate of Higher Education is aimed at preventing students from getting distracted from their studies.

In a new circular issued by Directorate of Higher Education in Uttar Pradesh, it mentions about the blanket ban on the use of mobile phones inside universities, colleges.

Following this development, students will no longer be allowed to take, use mobile phones inside universities, colleges. The ban is also applicable to teachers across all universities, colleges in the state.

Through this move, the Directorate of Higher Education wants students to focus on studies rather than spending time on their phones.

Earlier, mobile phone use was banned by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his official meetings, including cabinet meetings.

"The Chief Minister wants all ministers should focus on issues that are discussed in the cabinet meetings. They should not get distracted by their mobile phones. Some ministers have been busy reading messages on WhatsApp during the meeting," a state from UP secretariat had read.