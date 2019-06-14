Mobile phone found from ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala's prison cell in Tihar Jail

A mobile phone was found from the prison cell of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala during a surprise inspection by Tihar jail authorities, officials said Friday.

Chautala is serving his time in Jail No.2 of Tihar Jail with two other inmates - Surendra and Ramesh.

The mobile phone was found at 6:15 am from his jail cell.

According to Additional Inspector General, Tihar, Rajkumar, a surprise inspection was conducted on Thursday and a mobile phone, a charger, tobacco pouch, and a wire were recovered from the prison cell.

Chautala's co-inmate Ramesh claimed that the items belonged to him, the officials said. The jail authorities, however, believe that the phone was being used by Chautala himself and want to find out the owner of the mobile phone through the call detail records or CDR. The mobile phone has been handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Officials said that the special cell will find out about the calls that were made from the phone, they said.

Chautala is serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar jail. He was convicted in a teachers' recruitment scam case. He had returned to Tihar on Wednesday after a 21-day furlough.

(With PTI inputs)