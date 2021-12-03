'Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time': PM Modi at Infinity Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the InFinity Forum on Friday (December 3) via video conferencing at 10 am on FinTech. In his opening keynotes, PM Modi addressed the progress India made last year in terms of online payments and how mobile payments surpassed ATM cash withdrawals.

He said, "Last year, in India, mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time. Fully digital banks, without any physical branch offices, are already a reality and may become commonplace in less than a decade."

He further added, "It is time now to convert these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country."

PM Modi also spoke about banks that have gone completely digital are already a reality and will soon become common in the near future. He said, "We believe in sharing our experiences and expertise with the world and learning from them as well. Our Digital Public Infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of citizens around the world."

The event was a collaboration of the Government of India with GIFT City and Bloomberg and was hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) that took place today and will have another session tomorrow, December 4.

The event was hosted to bring together leading minds from different backgrounds of policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large.

As per PMO's press release, Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum.