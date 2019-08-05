Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir; Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah under house arrest

Two days after authorities in Jammu and Kashmir asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to leave the Valley in the wake of a terror threat, mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Kashmir on late Sunday night.

Following Friday's security advisory by the state's home department, asking all Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", the atmosphere in Kashmir is said to be tense and there is a sense of chaos among people.

Following a meeting of all political parties at the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar, also an ex-CM, said he believes that he is being placed under house arrest.

"I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

"To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways," he said.

"Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM," he added.

Mehbooba Mufti, another Chief Minister and PDP chief, said, "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night."

"In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours," she added.

Mufti further said: "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India."

Section 144 has been imposed in parts of the state and schools and colleges have been asked to stay shut until further order.

"Restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC in district Srinagar with effect from midnight 5th August (Monday) which shall remain in force till further orders. There shall be no movement of public & all educational institutions shall also remain closed," a Jammu and Kashmir government order said.

"There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the order added.

"Section 144 imposed in Reasi district, classwork of all schools, colleges, & academic institutions, both private & government, shall remain suspended from 5th August till further orders, as a precautionary measure," Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, said in an order.

Schools and colleges in Udhampur, Doda and Kathua have been asked to stay closed on Monday.

A state of chaos gripped the Valley on Sunday with people queuing outside the petrol stations and general stores, trying to stock up essentials without any clue to what was going to happen.

Kashmir University and the Central University of Kashmir have postponed all exams scheduled till August 10.

Speculations and rumours filled the air and social media has been on fire with different orders with people reacting strongly to the developments.

The Indian Air Force carried out sorties and removes over 320 tourists out of Srinagar after the government said that there was an intelligence input of terror threats, which could target pilgrims and tourists.

Sources in the police say that police stations have been alerted and more than 35,000 paramilitary troops arrived in the Valley to deal with the situation.

Reports on Sunday said the forces that arrived in the Valley recently have been deployed in different parts of Kashmir.

On Friday, in a joint press conference, the forces displayed an M-24 sniper rifle, anti-personnel landmines with Pakistan Ordnance Factory (PFO) markings was recovered along the Amarnath route.

During the press conference, J&K police Chief Dilbag Singh said that the brimming number of forces to the Valley was to bridge the gap to deal with the law and order situation and also to give rest to some of the armed forces present in the Valley.

Sources in the police say they are unaware about what was happening. “We have been told to be ready in a meeting which happened around 15-20 days back. Satellite phones will also be provided to top officials as plans are to shut the mobile network,” said a police officer.

At the same time, the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has been hot and Indian army in a statement said that they have killed five men of Pakistan's Border Action Team, commonly known as BAT, who were attempting to cross the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan last week was responded strongly by the Indian army in Uri, Gurez and Handwara sectors of LoC. The Indian Army also foiled an infiltration bid in Gurez and claimed to have killed three terrorists.

The J&K Governor told a news channel that Bofors guns were used to counter Pakistan. “Severe firing is going on (along Line of Control) since past many days during which he had to use Bofors guns and there are terrorists on launch pads,” Malik said.

Mainstream political parties have come together including Congress, National Conference and PDP.

In a joint statement after meeting at Farooq Abdullah’s residence, they sought time from the President and Prime Minister. “All the parties would be United in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of J&K against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever,” said a statement.