Mobile internet restored in Ladakh's Kargil after 145 days since Article 370 abrogation

After 145 days since the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of J&K, mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Internet services were snapped in erstwhile J&K prior to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Officials present there reported that no untoward incident occurred in the valley. Meanwhile, religious leaders appealed to people to not misuse the internet.

Broadband services were already restored in Kargil.

However, internet shutdown continues in the Kashmir valley, and there are no updates on when it will be lifted.

Meanwhile, the government announced on December 24 that it has decided to withdraw 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces from Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty four companies of CRPF, 12 companies each of BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB will be withdrawn from the Union Territory, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The government had rushed thousands of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in August before the government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

On August 5, the government had detained several mainstream leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farrooq Abdullah to avoid mass mobilisation against the decision that removed the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divided it into two union territories. The leaders are still detained with no updates on when they will be released.

On the same day, the Narendra Modi government made the monumental decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Through a Presidential Order, the government declared that Article 370 would cease to be operative, and specifically overrode a previous order that made Article 35A a part of the Constitution of India, thereby ending the special status accorded to the region.

Incidentally, the new UTs have come into existence on the National Unity Day (October 31), marked as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister and freedom fighter.