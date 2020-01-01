Mobile Aided Note Identifier app launched by RBI to help the visually challenged identify currency notes

In a novel step, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 1, i.e. Wednesday, launched a mobile application called 'MANI' (Mobile Aided Note Identifier) which will help visually challenged individuals identify denominations on currency notes. The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store for Android and iPhone devices, respectively.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced the central bank's decision to launch the app. The bank, in a statement, said, "Indian banknotes contain several features which enable the visually impaired (colour blind, partially sighted and blind people) to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues, and patterns."

The statement added that technological progress has opened up new opportunities for making Indian banknotes more accessible for the visually challenged, which will help them avail day-to-day transactions.

The features of the MANI app are as follows:

1. Capable of identifying the denominations of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series banknote by checking front or reverse side/part of the note including half folded notes at various holding angles and a broad range of light conditions (normal light/daylight/low light/ etc.).

2. Ability to identify the denomination through an audio notification in Hindi/English and non-sonic mode such as vibration (suitable for those with vision and hearing impairment).

3. After installation, the mobile application does not require the internet and works in offline mode.

4. Ability to navigate the mobile application via voice controls for accessing the application features wherever the underlying device & operating system combination supports voice-enabled controls.

5. The application is free and can be downloaded from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store without any charges/payment.

6. This mobile application does not authenticate a note as being either genuine or counterfeit.