DNA TV Show: Mob halts installation of Rani Laxmibai’s statue in Delhi, raising questions on...

The installation was originally set to take place in the DDA park near Sadder Bazaar, where preparations had begun with excavation work and the presence of bulldozers.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 12:21 AM IST

In a shocking turn of events, the installation of a statue honouring Rani Laxmibai in a Delhi park has been abruptly halted after protests erupted late at night. The planned installation, set near Shahi Idgah, Sadar Bazar, where preparations had begun with excavation work and the presence of bulldozers.

By the next morning, heavy police presence was noted at the site, while construction equipment had been removed.  Authorities offered no direct explanation, sparking concern about whether mobocracy has now become a decisive force in halting government actions.

This incident raises critical questions: Was the decision to delay the statue due to fears of unrest, or are deeper issues at play? DNA investigation found religious tensions brewing, with some residents expressing apprehension about the statue's presence near a mosque. 

This comment perfectly captures the growing fears of communal tensions, with many wondering if growing concerns about increasing violence drove the decision to halt the installation. 

Religious leaders who practice Islam have also expressed their worries. In response, Maulana Saif Abbas said that the statue's placement shouldn't compromise the Places of Worship Act. This begs more concerns about why a person connected to India's independence movement is being associated with laws about religion. 

The emergence of worries about mob rule suggests that the ramifications of these episodes go beyond the statue itself. They underscore a setting in which extremist groups shape public opinion, raising the possibility of violence. 

