Mob attacks Udaipur murder accused outside court, video surfaces

File photo

A group of lawyers Saturday attacked the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, kicking and slapping them and hurling abuses as they were being taken to a prisoner vehicle after being produced in a court here.

The clothes of one of the four accused were also torn, and the agitated lawyers raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded capital punishment for them.

The four persons -- main accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, and two others namely Mohsin and Asif -- were produced in a special court here amid tight security arrangements. The court sent the four to police remand till July 12.

There was heavy security deployment on the premises, but as the accused were being taken out of the court, the group of lawyers attacked them before police personnel somehow managed to hustle them into a waiting prisoner transport vehicle.

The lawyers shouted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi Do (hang the murderers of Kanhaiya)".

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Akhtari and Ghouse who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

Akhtari and Ghouse were arrested by the state police on the day of the incident while Mohsin and Asif were nabbed two days later. The latter two have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of Kanhaiya Lal's tailoring shop.