MNS trolls BMC over Innova upgrade: Sandeep Deshpande sends toy cars to Headquarters

BMC's proposal to replace Rs 20 lakh Scorpios with Rs 23 lakh Innova Crystas over 'back pain' complaints has drawn trolling. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande sent toy Innovas to BMC HQ, but security stopped them.

A request for a vehicle upgrade has turned into a subject for trolling for the Mumbai civic body. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier proposed buying Innovas since the previous Scorpios were "too jerky" and causing back pain.

Raj Thackeray's party has now taken a jibe at the luxury upgrade. Sandeep Deshpande, a leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has sent across some toy 'Innovas' to the BMC headquarters.

The toy cars, however, were stopped from entering the BMC premises. The security guards posted at the BMC gate returned the toy cars to the MNS leader.

Why does BMC want to change cars?

The trolling follows a request for an upgrade from the Scorpios that the BMC had arranged for Rs 20 lakh each just months ago. However, some elected leaders reportedly complained of a pain in their backs due to jerks while travelling in the SUV. Sources had said that BMC then proposed buying Innova Crystas at Rs 23 lakh.

'Looting Municipality': Opposition slams, mayor defends

The decision drew criticism from Kishori Pednekar, former mayor and leader of the opposition belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). "Looting the municipality in this manner is absolutely wrong. Is the Commissioner here merely to indulge their whims and fancies?" she asked.

Mayor Ritu Tawde, however, backed the proposal. She said that she herself suffers from back pain and the contract allows for the vehicles to be changed.

"The contract clearly states that we can request a different vehicle if we wish to switch the current one. The request (to change the cars) was made because of back pain, and I realised this only after using these vehicles," she added.