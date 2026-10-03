MNS leader Ganesh Chukkal arrested for allegedly forging Akshay Kumar’s sister’s signature on 30-year Powai lease

MNS vibhag pramukh Ganesh Chukkal was arrested by Powai police in an alleged cheating and forgery case involving a 30-year lease deed for a luxury flat linked to Akshay Kumar’s sister.

Powai police have arrested Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vibhag pramukh Ganesh Chukkal, 46, in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case dating back around two years.

Chukkal is accused of forging the signature of Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, sister of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, to allegedly create a fraudulent 30-year lease deed for a luxury apartment in Hiranandani Estates, Powai.

After his arrest, Chukkal was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody until October 5.

What does the FIR allege?

According to the FIR, Chukkal was previously a director at Bryce Infrastructure. Police allege that he forged the signatures of Alka Bhatia Hiranandani and other directors of Melronia Hospitality Private Limited while preparing the disputed lease document.

The document allegedly concerned Flat No. 3505 in the Odonio Building at Hiranandani Estates. The company's directors later approached the police and filed a complaint alleging cheating and forgery.

Forgery allegedly took place in 2022

Sources said Chukkal's association with Bryce Infrastructure ended in 2023 following internal disputes. However, investigators believe the alleged forgery took place in 2022, when he was still associated with the company.

Police are now examining whether other people were involved in the alleged fraud. "We are investigating the role of other individuals who may have aided him," a police officer said.

Investigators are examining phone records, financial transactions and property-related documents as part of the probe.

Political link draws attention to case

The arrest has also attracted attention because of Chukkal's position in the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. The party has not issued an official statement on the case so far. Sources close to the Hiranandani family said they are cooperating with investigators.

Police are likely to seek further custody as they record statements from family members and company officials.

The case has attracted significant attention because it involves a prominent political figure and a property linked to Akshay Kumar's family.