MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses EVM issue, Maharashtra political situation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday met Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and discussed the issue of EVMs and the political situation in Maharashtra where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

Thackeray met Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath here, sources said.

The two leaders mainly discussed the EVM issue, but they also exchanged views on the political situation in the state in view of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, they said.

The Congress CPP chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul also met newly elected Congress MPs in New Delhi on Monday as part of a training session.

Earlier during her meeting with newly elected Congress MPs, Sonia Gandhi stressed on holding such meetings with them often.

While Rahul Gandhi did not address the meet, party's chief whip K Suresh, Rajeev Gowda and Jairam Ramesh spoke on the occasion, sources said.

The meeting comes amid a deep crisis in the Congress after Rahul Gandhi made his resignation as party president public last week.

He had submitted his resignation to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25 after which several senior and middle-rank Congress leaders also stepped down from their posts.