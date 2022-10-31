MnM Talkies and Audible announce ‘Shraapit’, a spine thrilling story of generational horror

It’s time for Halloween and here comes a special treat for all lovers of horror stories! MnM Talkies and Audible have released their new podcast called ‘Shraapit’ starring voices from Ashwini Kalsekar,

Sayantani Ghosh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Akash Makhija, Hitesh Bhojraj and Riya Deepsi. The podcast directed by Mantra is available on Audible. Shraapit is a family horror tale which showcases the journey of the Shah family who have been victims of superstitious beliefs, black magic and witchcraft for centuries and are trying to break the curse.

Mantra (Actor, Director and Founder of MnM Talkies) said, “In India, I think horror is a much underexplored genre. The kind of mythology and folklore culture backgrounds we have as a part of our Indian traditions, we have so much content to fuel this horror and spooky narrative and genre. Shraapit is highly engaging for its listeners, I can assure. It is for adult listeners for the dark hours when you dare not close your eyes. It features a cast of talented voice actors, rich atmospheric music and sound effects to enhance the frightening tale of this Indian family.”

Will they escape or face their own cursed end? Shraapit is written by Affy Ali, Manali Rasal and Mantra. The podcast has 10 episodes in total. One can stream the bingeable episodes with releases running less than 40 minutes on average.

Listen to ‘Shraapit’ here –

https://www.audible.in/pd/Shraapit-Podcast/B0BJGQ84Q8?source_code=AUDTM029060121007L

If you love a good scare, then Shraapit is just the perfect hair-raising horror podcast sure to get your heart racing with its spooky storyline, terrifying characters, and goosebump-inducing atmosphere.

About MnM Talkies –

MnM Talkies is India’s premier audio production house curated by Mantra, revolutionizing the listening experience since 2016. MnM Talkies believes in bringing newer experiences for the creators and listeners alike. From linear to non-linear narratives to emulating sounds that surround you, MnM Talkies specializes in providing immersive experiences delivered by a team of expert writers, directors, sound designers and musicians. It has created top chartbuster award winning audio shows including Batman Ek Chakravyuh, Kaali Awaazein, Commander Karan Saxena, Bhaskar Bose, Aakhri Sawaal and many more.

For more details on MnM Talkies, please visit - https://www.mnmtalkies.com/

