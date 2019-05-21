Headlines

India

MNM seeks action against minister for threatening Kamal Haasan

R Mahendran and A Arunachalam have sought legal action against Rajenthra Bhalaji for instigating violence against Kamal Haasan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2019, 11:26 AM IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Vice President R Mahendran and General Secretary A Arunachalam have sought legal action against Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Rural Development, Rajenthra Bhalaji, for instigating violence against party chief Kamal Haasan.

The duo, along with an advocate and State Executive Committee member, met the Police Commissioner in this regard here on Monday.

This comes after Bhalaji, in an election rally in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency on May 13, threatened to "cut off" Haasan's tongue for his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's killer.

The actor-turned-politician had stirred a controversy the same day by saying that the "first terrorist in independent India was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi.

In the complaint letter, they alleged that on the instigation of the minister, a group of people attempted an attack on their party chief on May 16 in Kurur district.

"We request you to take on record our complaint against Rajenthra Bhalaji for criminal intimidation, defamation, provocation to breach peace, incitement, threat to cause grievous hurt and promote enmity among people and take appropriate action against him as per law," the complaint letter stated.

They further requested the Police Commissioner to take their complaint on record against the minister for having committed an offence under section 107, 120A, 152A, 503, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

