MMRDA to construct double decker flyover connecting Navi Mumbai with Bhiwandi, to link bullet train corridor; check features

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will likely construct a 21-kilometre flyover connecting Shil Phata junction with Bhiwanid's Ranjnoli junction via Kalyan. The double-decker flyover is reportedly the country’s longest, featuring four-lane roads and metro rail tracks. The location of the upcoming flyover is strategic so as to intersect many crucial infrastructure projects like the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, MMRDA sources told Hindustan Times.

A report in Hindustan Times says that the flyover will start from Shil Phata on NH-48 to pass through Dombivli and Kalyan and thereby terminate at Ranjnoli Junction on NH 160. An MMRDA official said that the authority has initiated the process of appointing a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report for the proposed flyover.

“We are in the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed flyover. The consultant will also manage the bidding process and oversee the execution of the project,” an MMRDA official told HT.

What are the features of the double-decker flyover?

The double-decker flyover features two decks, with the lower deck containing a four-lane road, while the upper deck contains the metro rail tracks, including the Metro ,5 which goes from Bhiwandi to Kalyan, Metro 12 between Kalyan to Taloja, and Metro 14 between Kanjurmarg to Badlapur. The flyover will cross the railway tracks at two locations, before Katai Naka and at Patri Pul in Kalyan.

Currently, the Visweswaraiah flyover in Hyderabad is the longest in the country, being 11 kilometre long while the Yamuna Expressway, 165 km, is the longest elevated road.