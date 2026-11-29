In a major setback for the INDIA bloc, MK Stalin has refused to change the DMK's stand on the Delimitation Bill despite Rahul Gandhi's appeal during their Chennai meeting.

The last-minute effort by the Congress party leadership to bring Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on board against the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill failed on Sunday, a day ahead of the special Parliament Session. The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made it clear that his party would continue to support the legislation in Parliament, citing a written assurance by the Centre.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, among other INDI Alliance leaders, met Stalin at his residence in Chennai on Sunday. The meeting was held to convince Stalin to reconsider his party's decision ahead of the special session, starting Monday.

Why MK Stalin refused to change DMK's stand?

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, the DMK chief said that their party has no choice but to support the delimitation, as no alternative was proposed by the INDIA bloc. ''If the proposed Bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu. Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. The delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first,'' Stalin said.

Citing DMK's strength in Parliament to 'safeguard' Tamil Nadu's interest, he further said, ''There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter. From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first.''

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also addressed the media after the meeting and called the Delimitation Bill 'a threat' to Tamil culture and said, ''We are not aware of what the DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed and what we mentioned to Brother Stalin. We mentioned to Brother Stalin that this a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union and to India. And Brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat.''