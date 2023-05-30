Mizoram: Two women arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore

Mizoran Police twitter

Two women were arrested in Mizoram with possession of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the Vengthlang area in Aizawl.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizwal carried out a joint operation at Republic Vengthlang area on Monday. The special force seized 306 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the possession of the two women peddlers.

The two accused are of age 28 years and 26 years, said Assam Rifles in a statement on Tuesday. The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases, it said.

#Narcotics seized. #DemandReduction is as essential as #SupplyDisruption in #WarOnDrugs. Yesterday late afternoon, #SpecialNarcoticsPS and #2ndAssamRifles conducted joint operation and seized 306 grams (22 soap cases) of heroin, valued ₹153 lakhs in international market, pic.twitter.com/vb7tAbdKEA — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) May 30, 2023

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime) the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)