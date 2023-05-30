Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Mizoram: Two women arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore

Two women of Mizoram were arrested by the Assam Rifles with Rs 1.53 crore of heroin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Mizoram: Two women arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore
Mizoran Police twitter

Two women were arrested in Mizoram with possession of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the Vengthlang area in Aizawl.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizwal carried out a joint operation at Republic Vengthlang area on Monday. The special force seized 306 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the possession of the two women peddlers. 

The two accused are of age 28 years and 26 years, said Assam Rifles in a statement on Tuesday. The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases, it said.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime) the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.