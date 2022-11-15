Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Eight labourers killed, four still missing

Photo: PTI

Eight dead bodies were recovered on Tuesday after they were trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram collapsed on Monday. Four other labourers are still missing, and the search is still on.

"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. The search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

As per reports, the stone quarry caved in right after the workers at the private company in Maudarh, Hnahthial district, returned from their lunch break. reportedly workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines were buried under the quarry.

Volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot for a rescue operation. State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles were also called to assist in the search and rescue operations.