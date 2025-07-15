Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line: After 26 years, Aizawl set for rail boost, PM Modi to inaugurate 51.38 km railway line on...

Mizoram’s Aizawl has finally been connected to India’s railway network with the Bairabi-Sairang railway line. The new railway line and Sairang railway station will soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aizawl district, as stated by Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, according to PTI. The railway line, which was conceptualised in 1999, will enhance connectivity and accessibility for the region after a 26-year-long wait.

About the Bairabi-Sairang railway line

After two decades of perseverance and unprecedented challenges, Mizoram’s Aizawl see the newly completed Bairabi-Sairang railway line, stretching 51.38 km, operational soon. The project was commissioned in June this year, aims to open up new opportunities for economic growth and development. The cost of construction from Bairabi to Sairang is estimated to be around Rs 8605 crores.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line has 48 tunnels covering 12.853 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges and nine road underbridges, with one of the bridges numbered at 196 boasting a height of 104 metres, 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.

Bairabi-Sairang Railway line: Routes and stations

The new railway line features four new, among five stations as listed from north to south

1. Bairabi Railway Station (existing)

2. Hortoki Railway Station (new)

3. Kawnpui Railway Station (new)

4. Mualkhang Railway Station (new)

5. Sairang Railway Station (new)

Why did the construction of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line take so long?

In 1999, when engineers learnt that a preliminary survey was not possible due to thick forest, poor visibility, and other local issues, it was agreed to conduct a reconnaissance survey, which involved a rough route assessment, according to documents. The RET survey for the Bairabi-Sairang Rail link was carried out by the Northeast Frontier Railways in March 2006. Based on this, RITES was asked to carry out a pre-construction Survey and Geo-Technical Investigation in 2008 for a new BG Railway line from Bairabi-Sairang. Accordingly, RITES submitted its final report in August 2011.

The UPA government called it a ‘National Project’ as it marks an important link between Mizoram and the rest of the country. PM Modi laid its foundation stone on November 29, 2014. The land acquisition process was completed by 2014-2015, and the construction began in full swing a year later.

According to engineers, the project faced unprecedented challenges, including a short working season due to prolonged monsoons, hilly terrain requiring tunnels and tall bridges, and frequent landslides. The transportation of raw materials became a challenge due to interruptions on the Guwahati-Silchar National Highway and narrow, steep project access roads. Even transportation of large equipment, like cranes, was difficult and had to be dismantled and reassembled on-site. In addition, there were shortages of labour, with workers hired from other states due to Mizoram's remote location and lack of local labour. Construction materials had to be transported from neighbouring states like Assam, West Bengal, and Meghalaya.



