Mizoram Lok Sabha election results 2019: MNF's C Lalrosanga is leading ahead of independent candidates

Who is winning Mizoram?

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results update:

As of 1:45 pm, The Mizo National Front's C Lalrosanga is leading with 8,000 votes. Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar trails close by.

Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Six candidates are in the fray in the lone seat of Mizoram for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The polling will be held on April 11, and 7.84 lakh voters can exercise their democratic rights in 1,175 polling stations.

MNF which won the assembly election last year is hoping to comfortably win the lone LS seat. Its candidate is C Lalrosanga. Sports journalist Lalnghinglova Hmar, who is contesting as an Independent has received the support of key opposition parties Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress.

While the main battle is expected between these two candidates, Nirupam Chakma of BJP is also in the fray. Three other candidates are also trying out their luck. Initially, there was a call of poll boycott, from civil society groups of over special election booths for Bru refugees, but after EC's intervention, things have been sorted out.

Congress candidate CL Ruala won the seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections. Before that Vanlalzwama won in 1999 and 2004, once as Indpedendent and once contesting in MNF ticket. Historically, Congress has enjoyed significant clout in this seat. However, with changing political equations, it has backed an independent in 2019. BJP has been a marginal player in this Chrisitan majority state but would hope to leave their mark this time.