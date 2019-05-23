Mizoram Lok Sabha election results 2019: MNF's C Lalrosanga is leading ahead of independent candidates

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Mizoram Lok Sabha election results 2019: MNF's C Lalrosanga is leading ahead of independent candidates

Who is winning Mizoram?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 01:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results update:

As of 1:45 pm, The Mizo National Front's C Lalrosanga is leading with 8,000 votes. Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar trails close by.

Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Six candidates are in the fray in the lone seat of Mizoram for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The polling will be held on April 11, and 7.84 lakh voters can exercise their democratic rights in 1,175 polling stations.

MNF which won the assembly election last year is hoping to comfortably win the lone LS seat. Its candidate is C Lalrosanga. Sports journalist Lalnghinglova Hmar, who is contesting as an Independent has received the support of key opposition parties  Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress. 

While the main battle is expected between these two candidates, Nirupam Chakma of BJP is also in the fray. Three other candidates are also trying out their luck. Initially, there was a call of poll boycott, from civil society groups of over special election booths for Bru refugees, but after EC's intervention, things have been sorted out. 

Congress candidate CL Ruala won the seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections. Before that Vanlalzwama won in 1999 and 2004, once as Indpedendent and once contesting in MNF ticket. Historically, Congress has enjoyed significant clout in this seat. However, with changing political equations, it has backed an independent in 2019. BJP has been a marginal player in this Chrisitan majority state but would hope to leave their mark this time.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet waiter-turned-IAS officer, who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked UPSC with rank...

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

'He has filled that position with expertise': R Ashwin backs this star batter at No. 5 for India in Asia Cup

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE