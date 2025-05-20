Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has declared his state as the country's first fully literate. Lalduhoma announced this in the presence of Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary at a function at Mizoram University. Read on to know more about this.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday declared the state as the country's first fully literate. Lalduhoma announced this in the presence of Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary at a function at Mizoram University (MZU). "As we celebrate this achievement, we also renew our commitment to sustaining literacy through continuous education, digital access, and vocational skill training," the CM's Office quoted him as saying in a post on the social media platform X. "Let us now aim higher: digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skill for all Mizos," he added.

The northeastern state's literacy rate stands at 98.2 percent.

Mr Chaudhary congratulated the state government and the people for the achievement. "Today, we proudly declared Mizoram as the first fully literate state under the visionary Ullas - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. Congratulations to the people of Mizoram and Chief Minister Lalduhoma for this achievement," he posted on X.

"Special thanks to Hon'ble Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana for championing this cause. The Chief Minister was gracious in commending the work of previous State Governments as well in the remarkable journey of progress Mizoram has undertaken. May the Northeast continue to lead the way in building a Shikshit, Kushal, and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

As per the 2011 Census, the state had a literacy rate of 91.33 per cent, ranking third in the country.

Building on this foundation, the ULLAS -- Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society -- and Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram were implemented to identify and educate the remaining non-literate individuals, officials said.

Based on projections from the 2011 census data, surveys were conducted, and 3,026 illiterates were identified. Out of them, 1,692 were found to be potential learners.

A total of 292 volunteer teachers, among whom were students, educators, resource persons, and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators, stepped forward to lead this mission, officials said. The collective efforts, dedication, and community mobilisation have resulted in Mizoram achieving full literacy, they said.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).