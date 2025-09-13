Mizoram gets direct rail connectivity to Delhi via Bairabi-Sairang line, check train route, travel time and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

Mizoram is now linked to the rest of India by rail for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

This has been made possible through the new Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which is 51 km long and includes four major stations: Kurtiki, Kanpui, Mualkhang and Sairang. Until now, Aizawl could only be reached either by air or by road, a long 8-10 hour journey from Silchar in Assam. With the new line, the trip will take just about three hours by train.

According to Indian Railways, trains on this hilly route will be able to run at speeds of up to 110 km/h, a significant achievement for the region.

Sairang-Delhi Rajdhani Express

Inaugural run: Train 02507 will leave Sairang on 13 September at 10:00 am and reach Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal on 15 September at 7:30 am.

Regular service: From 19 September, train 20507 will leave Sairang every Friday at 4:30 pm, reaching Delhi on Sunday at 10:50 am.

The return service, train 20508, will leave Delhi every Sunday at 7:50 pm from 21 September, reaching Sairang on Tuesday at 3:15 pm.

Route: Badarpur Junction, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur.

Sairang-Guwahati Express

Inaugural run: Train 05609 (Bairabi–Sairang) will leave Bairabi on 13 September at 10:00 am, reaching Sairang at 11:15 am.

The same day, train 05610 (Sairang-Guwahati special) will leave Sairang at 12:30 pm and arrive in Guwahati at 2:30 am the next day.

Regular service: From 13 September, train 15609 will leave Guwahati daily at 7:00 pm, reaching Sairang the next morning at 8:30 am.

From 14 September, train 15610 will run in the opposite direction, leaving Sairang daily at 7:00 pm, arriving in Guwahati at 8:30 am the next morning.

Sairang-Kolkata Tri-weekly Express