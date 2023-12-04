Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar defeats Mizoram Rural Development Minister Laruatkima

Hmar of Zoram People's Movement secured 10,398, while Lalruatkima of Mizo National Front got 5,579 and Ngurdingliana of Indian National Congress received 1,528 votes, the EC said.

PTI

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Mizoram Rural Development Minister and MNF candidate Laruatkima lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in the Aizawl West II Assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.

Hmar of Zoram People's Movement secured 10,398, while Lalruatkima of Mizo National Front got 5,579 and Ngurdingliana of Indian National Congress received 1,528 votes, the EC said.

Independent candidate K Laldingliana got only 99 votes.

