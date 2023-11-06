Headlines

Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but this actress was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Ponniyin Selvan

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

DNA TV Show: Will odd-even rule help to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Security beefed up across state ahead of voting tomorrow

Apple working on AI, reveals CEO Tim Cook, may beat Google-Microsoft

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

DNA TV Show: Will odd-even rule help to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

Apple working on AI, reveals CEO Tim Cook, may beat Google-Microsoft

Worst trade signings in IPL history

Salman Khan's top 7 biggest openers ahead of Tiger 3 

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh promises double treat for fans in Khichdi 2, here’s how

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of ‘baby tiger’ Raha on her first birthday, pens heartwarming note: ‘Our joy, our life…’

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

HomeIndia

India

Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Security beefed up across state ahead of voting tomorrow

Extensive security arrangements have been made and the state's borders have been sealed in view of the polling, Inspector-General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said. A total of 7,200 security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Security was beefed up across Mizoram and at the international borders in the state ahead of polling for the assembly elections on Tuesday, officials said. Voting for the 40-member assembly will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, they said.

Extensive security arrangements have been made and the state's borders have been sealed in view of the polling, Inspector-General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said. A total of 7,200 security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, he said.

"In all, 1,831 police officers from Mizoram, along with 2,527 Special Armed Police Force (SAPF) personnel and 2,700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed across the state," he added. Besides, 160 personnel of the Mizoram Reserved Home Guards have also been deployed for election duty, Khiangte said.

The state has international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and shares inter-state borders with Assam, Tripura and Manipur. "No untoward incidents have been reported during the campaign, which witnessed a large number of VVIPs visiting the state. This peaceful environment reflects Mizoram's commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a fair electoral process," the state police said in a statement on Monday.

Urging the people to continue maintaining peace during the polling, the police said that it is committed to ensuring a "secure and safe" electoral process. "We are dedicated to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of every citizen. Our officers will be deployed throughout the state, working in coordination with other security agencies to maintain peace and order on the day of the elections," the statement said.

About 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates in the 40 seats. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats.

The BJP is contesting 23 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in four seats. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Centre issues blocking orders against 22 'illegal' betting apps, including Mahadev Book app

Bobby Deol reveals he requested Karan Johar for work during 'low phase' but he didn’t help: 'I started pitying myself'

Mukesh Ambani backed startup posts loss of Rs 1,800 crore, laying off more employees

‘He’s aggressive...:' South Africa players on 'birthday boy' Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs SA clash today, watch

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE